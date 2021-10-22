Rabid bat discovered in Toronto's High Park

Toronto Public Health says to watch for bats behaving strangely after one tested positive for rabies in High Park in Toronto's west end.

TPH said it is alerting the public as a precaution, given that the bat was found in a public place and the incubation period for rabies can be up to one year.

"Transmission of rabies by bats to humans is rare and there is an overall low risk of rabies in bats in Ontario," TPH said in a release, adding that only two to three per cent of the bat population in Ontario is infected.

The bat was found in the park on Monday and tested positive on Wednesday.

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of mammals. It is transmitted via bites that break the skin, saliva entering an open wound or saliva entering the mouth, nose or eyes.

An effective rabies treatment is available but must be administered before symptoms appear. If it is left untreated before symptoms appear, a rabies infection is fatal.

It may be hard to tell if bats have rabies, but common symptoms include losing their ability to fly, wandering around in daylight, crawling on the ground or "otherwise acting strangely," according to TPH.

TPH is asking anyone who was in the park on or around July 19 and touched or handled a bat to contact them at 416-338-7600.