'We'll make you bleed': Queen's University investigating racist and homophobic note posted inside dorm

Queen's University is investigating a racist, homophobic and violent message posted inside a student residence building.

The note, written in the form of a poem, was addressed to "Chown Four," likely referencing the fourth floor dorms at the university's Chown Hall residence. It was attached to the door of a common room, Queen's said, and found Thursday morning.

CBC Toronto has seen a copy of the note, which contains several epithets directed at Indigenous and LGBT students.

"We took your flags and you wailed and cried," it reads. "We'll scalp you all … we'll make you bleed."

Queen's University and Kingston, Ont. police are investigating the incident.

In a statement, principal and vice-chancellor Patrick Deane called the note "a cowardly violation of human rights and the dignity of individuals."

Deane said the note was immediately removed. The university has also sent support staff to assist students at the dorm, which is home to around 200 students.

"Queen's has worked hard — and continues to work hard — to support and implement a wide array of initiatives aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion and combatting racist hatred. Clearly there is more work to be done," Deane's statement continued.

A portion of the poster containing homophobic, racist and threatening language is seen here. CBC Toronto has cropped this image to remove its most offensive language. (Submitted)

The director of the Four Directions Indigenous Centre, an on-campus student association, issued a statement about the note on Friday afternoon.

"I want to make clear in the strongest possible language that the note is disgusting, horrifying, and unacceptable," wrote Kandice Baptiste. "I am angry, unsurprised, and upset. Homophobia, transphobia, and racism must be called out and it must end."

Baptiste said the note targeted the Indigenous & Allies and Creative Arts Living Learning Community program at Chown Hall.

The group performed a smudging ceremony at the residence after the note was removed.

Queen's is asking any students with information about the incident to contact campus security or police.