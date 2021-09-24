Ontario legislature to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test to enter

People will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative rapid test result to enter Ontario's legislature next month.

House Speaker Ted Arnott announced the policy in a Thursday memo to legislators and others who work at the legislative building.

He says the protocol will take effect at 6 a.m. on Oct. 4, the same date members are set to return to the provincial parliament.

Arnott says more details about the policy are to come.

He says the rules will ensure a healthy and safe environment.

The Opposition NDP had called for a similar policy last week but asked that testing not be offered as an alternative to vaccination.

Responding to the announcement on Twitter, NDP House Leader Peggy Sattler said it "does not go far enough.

"We should be leading by example, and requiring all MPPs and staff to be vaccinated. A vaccine-or-test policy falls far short," Sattler added.