Protests, political fireworks open new session of Ontario legislature

Accusations of cronyism and protests in the public gallery led the Speaker of the Ontario legislature to call a recess in attempt to restore order.

Members of the public lined up outside Queen's Park early Wednesday morning in an effort to get a seat to observe the proceedings as the Doug Ford government prepares to re-introduce legislation to cut the size of Toronto's city council.

As question period got underway and Ford and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath began trading barbs, protesters began yelling "bully" and "this is not democracy," drowning out the proceedings.

After only about five minutes, the Speaker cleared the public gallery and called a recess.

Question Period suspended as security tries to order people protesting out of the public gallery for shouting.

Earlier this week, a judge struck down the bill, saying halving the size of council in the middle of an election campaign violated freedom of expression rights of candidates and voters.

The move has left the civic election campaign in chaos.

Ford has vowed to both appeal the ruling and use a constitutional provision, known as the notwithstanding clause, to override that court decision. It has never been used in the province before and critics have condemned the move, saying the clause was not designed to deal with this kind of issue.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has said invoking the clause is a "gross overreach" of the province's powers, adding city staff will advise councillors at a special meeting on Thursday how the municipality can proceed with the upcoming Oct. 22 election.

Ford maintains cutting Toronto city council to 25 from 47 is necessary to streamline decision-making and save taxpayer money.