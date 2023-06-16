TTC's 501 Queen streetcar service returns to Long Branch Loop in September

Service on the 501 Queen streetcar will return to Long Branch Loop this September, the TTC and the city announced on Thursday.

The TTC and the city said they are nearly finished work on major infrastructure upgrades in the King Street West, Queen Street West, The Queensway and Roncesvalles Avenue intersection area. Service will resume Sept. 3, they say.

Currently, the 501 Queen is short-turning at Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue, while 501L Queen buses are operating from Queen Street West and Dufferin Street to Long Branch Loop.

From January 2021 until May 2023, buses replaced the 504 King between Dundas West Station and Dufferin Street, including the intersection at King Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue, to allow for construction. In May, the 504A King streetcar service resumed between Dundas West Station and Dufferin Street.

The TTC and the city said the upgrades include watermain replacement, Toronto Hydro infrastructure upgrades, TTC track renewal and improvements, new and modified traffic signals and new eastbound streetcar platforms.