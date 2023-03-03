$40M sole-source contract could cut in half how long Queen streetcar riders use shuttle buses: city

A city committee has approved a plan to cut in half the amount of time shuttle buses will be used to divert the busy 501 Queen streetcar route around planned subway construction — from 20 months to 10.

On Friday, councillors on Toronto's general governance committee voted to recommend offering a sole-source contract worth $40 million to Midome Construction Services Ltd. to complete the construction of 570 metres of streetcar track on Adelaide and related utility work.

Midome, which is already doing work to replace water mains in the same area, has indicated it can complete the work by March 2024.

Starting May 1, a two-block section of Queen Street between Victoria Street and Bay Street will close until the end of 2027 as the provincial transit agency, Metrolinx, builds a new, underground station for the Ontario Line subway expansion.

The City of Toronto, TTC and Metrolinx had agreed to build the tracks and infrastructure necessary to divert the Queen streetcar between York Street and Church Street eastbound along Adelaide Street and westbound along Richmond Street during the construction period.

However, last week, the TTC said in a report that construction of the streetcar tracks on Adelaide Street won't be completed by the time Queen Street closes due to "the amount and complexity of utility conflicts and relocations that have been identified through site surveys."

That means shuttle buses would have to run along the same diversion route for 20 months.

This map shows the planned detour route for the 501 Queen streetcar while the street is closed for construction of a new Ontario Line subway station. (Metrolinx)

Councillors to consider plan at next meeting

The delay would also means part of Queen and a portion Adelaide will be closed at the same time, causing traffic issues in the downtown core.

Contracting Midome would allow the Queen streetcar diversion to begin 10 months earlier and minimize traffic disruptions, according to a report from the city's chief engineer, transportation services manager and chief procurement officer.

"In order to ensure efficient transit operations and minimize overlap between the Queen Street closure and restrictions on Adelaide Street during construction of the streetcar tracks, it is imperative that construction proceeds as soon as possible," the report reads.

"Midome's current presence on-site means that they can start almost immediately, offering significant efficiencies."

Metrolinx has agreed to pay the bulk of the contract, with the city responsible for around $300,000 in road resurfacing, according to the report.

Full council approval is required for the plan to move ahead, and councillors will consider it at their next meeting on March 29.