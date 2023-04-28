Here's what's changing for drivers and TTC riders on Queen Street for Ontario Line closure

Starting Monday, downtown drivers and transit riders will have to navigate a roadway closure and a number of TTC detours due to the upcoming construction of the downtown Ontario Line subway.

Starting on May 1, Metrolinx says Queen Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic from Bay Street to Victoria Street for the next four-and-a-half years to accommodate construction of the Ontario Line's future Queen Station — one of 15 new stations on the line that will stretch from Exhibition Place to the Ontario Science Centre.

"The future Ontario Line Queen Station is expected to be the line's busiest — seeing almost 17,000 people during rush hour," said Metrolinx in a news release.

Here's a look at what Metrolinx says to expect:

TTC detours

501 Queen streetcars will divert both ways via McCaul Street, Dundas Street, and Broadview Avenue, to regular routes.

501B Queen buses will temporarily be running eastbound from Bathurst Street and westbound from River Street.

Additional bus service will be running westbound on Richmond Street and eastbound on King Street via Bay Street and Church Street. Westbound service will originate at Broadview Avenue and eastbound service will originate at Bathurst Street.

Road closures

Queen Street will be closed to all but pedestrians between Bay and Victoria Streets starting May 1.

Metrolinx says closing a section of Queen Street will speed up construction for the project by roughly one year.