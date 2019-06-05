Police investigate shooting at corner of Queen and Spadina

One person is in hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting downtown on Wednesday, according to Toronto police.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. just south of the corner of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene.

It appears as though as least two vehicles were involved, police say. One of the vehicles sped off west, while the other went north, according to police.

A male victim was taken to the trauma centre at St. Michael's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say there are multiple security cameras in the area.