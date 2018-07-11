Skip to Main Content
Police identify suspect sought in brazen Queen and Peter double murder

Police identify suspect sought in brazen Queen and Peter double murder

Toronto police are looking for Abdulkadir Handule in connection with the entertainment district shooting that left two men dead, including a well-known rapper.

Rapper Smoke Dawg and a music collective's brand manager shot dead on Canada Day long weekend

CBC News ·
Abdulkadir Handule, 22, is wanted in connection with the double murder on Queen Street West near Peter Street. (Toronto Police)

Toronto police are looking for a man in connection with the Entertainment District shooting that left two men dead, including a well-known rapper.

A warrant has been issued for Abdulkadir Handule, 22. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The brazen shooting on Queen Street West left two men dead and one woman injured. (Neil Herland/CBC)

A woman also suffered serious injuries after gunfire erupted on Queen Street West, near Peter Street, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 30. The area was bustling at the time and witnesses described a terrifying scene with dozens fleeing as shots rang out.

The shooting killed Jahvante Smart, a 21-year-old Toronto rapper known as Smoke Dawg, and Ernest "Kosi" Modekwe, 28, who was a brand manager with the hip-hop music collective Prime.

The victims of the Queen Street shooting were identified as Ernest 'Kosi' Modekwe, left, and Jahvante Smart, aka Smoke Dawg, at right. (Jake Kivanc)

Police initially said two suspects were spotted running north and may have fled in a black SUV or white car.

Investigators are also seeking a second suspect who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us