Police identify suspect sought in brazen Queen and Peter double murder
Rapper Smoke Dawg and a music collective's brand manager shot dead on Canada Day long weekend
Toronto police are looking for a man in connection with the Entertainment District shooting that left two men dead, including a well-known rapper.
A warrant has been issued for Abdulkadir Handule, 22. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
A woman also suffered serious injuries after gunfire erupted on Queen Street West, near Peter Street, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 30. The area was bustling at the time and witnesses described a terrifying scene with dozens fleeing as shots rang out.
The shooting killed Jahvante Smart, a 21-year-old Toronto rapper known as Smoke Dawg, and Ernest "Kosi" Modekwe, 28, who was a brand manager with the hip-hop music collective Prime.
Police initially said two suspects were spotted running north and may have fled in a black SUV or white car.
Investigators are also seeking a second suspect who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.