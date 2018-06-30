3 people rushed to hospital after downtown Toronto shooting

Three people have been taken to hospital after being shot along a busy street in downtown Toronto on Saturday evening, police say.

The shooting occurred around Queen Street West and Peter Street, police said.

One male victim is in critical condition while another is in life-threatening condition, paramedics said. One of the male victims is in his 20s.

A woman in her 30s is in serious condition, according to paramedics.

Police initially said that one person was without vital signs at the scene.

Witness Dennis Grimble said he was at the corner of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West at the time of the shooting.

"I heard what sounded like construction work. It sounded like a lot of people hammering really quickly and the echoing off the buildings," he said.

"Then I saw probably about 50 people running west down Queen past Spadina, and so we started running also."

Two suspects were seen running north and may have fled in a black SUV or white car, police said.

Queen Street West will be closed between Peter Street and Spadina Avenue as police investigate.