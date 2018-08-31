Woman faces impaired driving charge for fatal collision in Brampton

A 22-year-old man is dead and a woman has been charged with impaired driving after a fatal collision in Brampton late Thursday night, according to Peel police.

Const. Sarah Patten said the man was struck at the intersection of Queen Street E. and Goreway Drive around 10:45 p.m.

The woman, 33, was driving eastbound on Queen Street E. and investigators believe she had the green light at the time.

The man was attempting to cross the intersection, going northbound, when he was hit.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver has been charged with exceeding .08 blood alcohol concentration causing death.

Peel police's major collision bureau is investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash.