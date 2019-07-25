Expect Queen Street East closures during Beaches jazz fest this weekend

Prepare for road closures in Toronto's east end this week, during the final nights of the Beaches International Jazz Festival.

Queen Street East will be fully closed from Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday.

Dozens of performers will be playing along the road for "Streefest," which runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

TTC streetcars will be diverted around Queen Street East, Toronto police said in a news release.

There will be modified bus service on Woodbine Avenue and Main Street.

Prepare for traffic delays, police said, and consider alternate routes if you're driving.

The jazz festival is now in its 31st year.