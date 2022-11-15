1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Toronto's Parkdale neighbourhood

One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in a west-end Toronto neighbourhood Tuesday, police say.

Police were called to a highrise Parkdale apartment building in the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue, several blocks west of Dufferin Street, just after 5:30 p.m.

That's where officers initially found two people shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A third victim was located nearby on a TTC bus and taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a fourth victim went to hospital on their own, police said.

There's no word yet on the victims' ages or genders.

Police said the suspect is described as a man in his 30s who was wearing dark clothing.