Fire badly damages late 19th-century building near Queen and Dufferin

A historic three-storey building on Queen Street W. was evacuated early Tuesday after a blaze broke out on the first floor, Toronto Fire says.

Crews were called to the scene, just west of Dufferin Street, shortly after 5 a.m. for reports of smoke pouring out of the rear of the mixed-use building. A French restaurant called Chantecler occupies the ground floor, while the rest of the low-rise — which dates back to the late 1880s — is residential.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said flames got into the walls and quickly spread to the upper floors.

It appears everyone inside managed to escape safely and no injuries have been reported, Eckerman said.

A TTC bus was brought in to shelter those forced from their homes.

The intersection of Queen and Dufferin streets was closed for nearly four hours as crews battled the blaze. It has since reopened to traffic.