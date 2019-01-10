Quebec man faces 70 charges in alleged frauds at Ontario Home Depot locations

Police say a 32-year-old Quebec man is facing 70 charges related to allegedly fraudulent transactions at Home Depot locations throughout Ontario.

Durham regional police allege the transactions took place between September and November of last year.

They say the man would allegedly go to Home Depot stores impersonating customers with store credit cards, then use those cards to buy gift cards and merchandise.

Police allege the transactions, which took place throughout Durham region and in other unspecified parts of the province, totalled more than $164,000.

The man was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in Laval, Que., earlier this week.

He faces 23 counts each of personation with intent, possession of credit card info obtained by fraud and possessing identify info with inference of fraud, as well as one count of fraud over $5,000.