Quarantine officer charged with extortion, sexual assault after demanding cash fine from Ont. resident

A quarantine screening officer employed by a private security company hired and trained by Canada's federal health agency has been charged after allegedly demanding a cash fine from an Ontario resident and then sexually assaulting her when she refused to pay.

Halton Regional Police say the accused, a 27-year-old Hamilton man whose full name is Hemant, went to the Oakville home on Feb. 18 to carry out a quarantine compliance check, telling the resident she was in violation of a quarantine order.

Under Canada's Quarantine Act, designated screening officers regularly visit travellers' quarantine locations to ensure they are complying with the mandatory 14-day quarantine requirements. The officers are not police and cannot issue a ticket or conduct an arrest, nor can they demand payment of any kind.

Police allege the accused demanded the resident pay a fine in cash.

"When the victim declined to pay, she was sexually assaulted by the accused," said a police news release issued Wednesday.

The force said it will not identify the name of the security company where the man was an employee, but say he has been suspended.

The accused, who now faces charges of sexual assault and extortion, has been released from custody. He is set to appear in court in Milton, Ont. on March 23.

Police say there may be additional victims and ask that anyone who may have experienced something similiar to call their local police service.