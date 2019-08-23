Fiery fatal crash closes eastbound QEW in Oakville

A fatal multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of the eastbound Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville, provincial police say.

The collision occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday near the exit for Trafalgar Road.

The highway was still closed to traffic early Friday morning as crews worked to clear debris strewn across the roadway. Police have not said when the highway might reopen.

At least one tractor trailer carrying a load of fruit and several cars were involved in the crash.

OPP have not clarified how many people were killed or released any details about the deceased.

Badly burned out vehicles and debris were strewn across the highway. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Sonny Subra, a tow truck operator who responded to the scene, said that the transport truck was completely engulfed in flames when he arrived. At lease one other car was also on fire, he said.

"This is chaos here," Subra told CBC Toronto. "The cars are mangled."

Based on the number of vehicles involved and the extent of damage, Subra said, the highway could be closed throughout the morning rush hour.

The OPP's collision reconstruction team is on site and a coroner has been called to the scene.