Skip to Main Content
Transport truck driver charged in 8-vehicle QEW crash that killed woman
Toronto·New

Transport truck driver charged in 8-vehicle QEW crash that killed woman

The driver of a transport truck is now facing charges after a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in August that killed a 34-year-old Niagara Falls woman.

34-year-old woman from Niagara Falls died at the scene

CBC News ·
Multiple passenger vehicles and a transport truck hauling a load of fruit were involved in a crash on the QEW in Oakville last month. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The driver of a transport truck is now facing charges in connection with a a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way last month that killed a 34-year-old Niagara Falls woman.

It happened on Aug. 22, a short distance east of the exit for Trafalgar Road.

Police say one of the vehicles involved — a transport truck — caught fire as a result of the crash and the eastbound QEW was shut down for several hours for the investigation.

Badly burnt-out vehicles and debris were strewn across the highway. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

In a news release issued Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said the driver of one of the cars, 34-year-old Elena Kulikova of Niagara Falls, died at the scene.

Several other people were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 34-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and causing death by criminal negligence, police said Monday.

He was held for a bail hearing on Sept. 13 in Milton.

A tow truck driver who responded to the scene said a transport truck was engulfed in flames. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories