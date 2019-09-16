Transport truck driver charged in 8-vehicle QEW crash that killed woman

The driver of a transport truck is now facing charges in connection with a a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way last month that killed a 34-year-old Niagara Falls woman.

It happened on Aug. 22, a short distance east of the exit for Trafalgar Road.

Police say one of the vehicles involved — a transport truck — caught fire as a result of the crash and the eastbound QEW was shut down for several hours for the investigation.

Badly burnt-out vehicles and debris were strewn across the highway. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

In a news release issued Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said the driver of one of the cars, 34-year-old Elena Kulikova of Niagara Falls, died at the scene.

Several other people were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 34-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and causing death by criminal negligence, police said Monday.

He was held for a bail hearing on Sept. 13 in Milton.