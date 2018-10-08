Thanksgiving Day bundle of joy: New mom welcomes baby girl on QEW

New mom Jasminka Crvchevska has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

At 9:25 Monday morning, she received a seven-pound thanksgiving bundle of joy when her baby girl was born.

But baby Yana proved to be a bit too eager to meet her new mom as Peel paramedics had to pull over on the QEW to deliver her.

"She progressed very quickly. I thought we had time to make it to the hospital but five minutes away it became evident that we weren't going to make it before the delivery happened," paramedic Laurie Middlehurst told CBC Toronto.

The new mom says she was excited during the delivery process and wasn't worried because she knew she was in good hands.

After putting all of her faith into the paramedics, Crvchevska is now resting in the hospital with Yana.

Jessica Crowell and Laurie Middlehurst helped deliver baby Yana on the side of the QEW Thanksgiving morning. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

And for the paramedics involved, the birth was a unique experience.

Paramedic Jessica Crowell said she was driving the ambulance and that Middlehurst told her to pull over.

"It was actually my first delivery, so it was quite the experience. It was fun, though," Crowell said.

While Middlehurst has delivered a number of babies, she says this one was different because of how quickly the baby came and that the mom was FaceTiming her husband right after.

While the birth didn't quite go according to plan, mom and baby are doing well.

"I'm thankful for all the medical staff because they helped [me] a lot during my delivery," Crvchevska said.