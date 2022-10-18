Stray wheel strikes 3 vehicles on Ontario's QEW, leaves man dead

A flying wheel hit three cars on the Queen Elizabeth Way Tuesday morning, leaving one man dead and closing a stretch of the highway, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police say they first received a report of a collision on the QEW before noon.

Police say a wheel is believed to have come off a truck or trailer headed westbound near Winston Churchill Boulevard, colliding with one vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was killed, police say, before the wheel hit two other vehicles.

"The driver may not be aware that they lost a wheel," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. "That's certainly part of the ongoing investigation right now, to locate the vehicle and the driver."

Schmidt says the passenger of the first vehicle struck was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

All eastbound lanes are now closed at Ford Drive as police investigate, with all traffic directed off. Emergency services along with the province's Ministry of Transportation are on scene, police say.

Burlington OPP are asking anyone with information to come forward.