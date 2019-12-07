Woman, 34, dies after being struck by transport truck on QEW

A woman is dead after being struck by a transport truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The 34-year-old victim was identified by police as Heather Kakakaway.

The collision happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday near Dorval Road on the Hamilton-bound lanes of the highway.

Kakakaway, a pedestrian, was a passenger in a vehicle, got out of that vehicle and was walking around on the shoulder of the highway and in "live lanes," according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division.

At some point, the woman was hit but unhurt, then hit again and critically injured. Schmidt said the woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

OPP Const. Taylor Konkle told CBC News the driver of the truck remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

A collision reconstruction team was on scene looking to piece together how the pedestrian ended up on the highway, he said.

All Fort Erie-bound lanes, which were closed at Dorval Road, have been reopened.