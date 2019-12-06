One dead after being struck by transport truck on QEW, police say

One person is dead after being struck by a transport truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 10 p.m. just after Dorval Road on the Hamilton-bound lanes of highway.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since died. Paramedics on scene said the victim was a woman in her 20s.

OPP Const. Taylor Konkle told CBC News the driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

All Fort Erie-bound lanes have been closed at Dorval Road. As of 10:45 p.m., police said it was unknown when they would reopen.