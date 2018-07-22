1 arrested for impaired driving after QEW crash in Mississauga injures 6

An early morning crash on the QEW has sent six people to hospital and prompted police to close a stretch of the highway in Mississauga.

One person has been arrested for impaired driving, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over, he said.

The Toronto-bound lanes of QEW are closed at Hurontario Street, while two Fort Erie-bound right lanes, which were closed at Dixie Road, have been reopened.

Schmidt said all lanes will likely reopen at 11 a.m., but the closure will be followed by lane restrictions to enable crews to repair the guide rail.

Peel paramedics said they took two people with serious but not-life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre in Toronto and four people with minor injuries to a local hospital. Paramedics were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m.