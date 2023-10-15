2 dead after 4-vehicle collision on QEW in Mississauga

Two people have died after an overnight collision involving multiple cars in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Police say they received report of a crash involving four vehicles on Sunday just after 12 a.m. on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at Mississauga Road.

Two people have been pronounced dead, police say. It is unclear how many people were injured.

No other details have been released yet.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of the highway between Erin Mills Parkway and Mississauga Road for several hours Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 416-427-3678.