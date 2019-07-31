Family reunited with python pulled from Toronto sewer discovers it's an 'imposter'

There has been another twist in a rather serpentine story in Toronto.

The Sannella family thought they were finally reunited with Monty, an 11-month-old ball python that was supposedly found in a sewer grate in the city's east end on Tuesday after he went missing in June.

But once they returned home from picking the snake up at animal services, they discovered a slippery truth. It wasn't Monty at all, but a different ball python.

"So now we have the imposter snake at the house — that we've named Sneaky Pete — and I'm not sure what to do with him," said Samantha Sannella, whose 18-year-old son purchased the real Monty last November.

"And we're so sad that Monty's missing in action."

Monty has been missing since the night the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship on June 13, Sannella said.

The family celebrated on Tuesday, when "the imposter" was spotted near a gas station about three kilometres from the their home.

Owner Samantha Sannella holding Sneaky Pete on Tuesday before her son realized the slippery truth. (Sue Reid/CBC)

The snake seemed happy to be home, but Sanella's son noticed some unusual behaviour.

Sneaky Pete lifted up a hollow log in the aquarium — something he had never seen Monty do before.

So he examined some old photos of Monty and quickly realized that the unique patterns on the head of the snake in his terrarium didn't match those on Monty.

The jig was up for Sneaky Pete.

'A little' scared last night

Sanella said she was "a little bit scared last night" because Sneaky Pete seems "quite a bit stronger" than Monty.

She put books on top of his terrarium overnight to keep him from slithering out in the night.

"The last thing I want is two missing snakes in my house," she said.

"The other thought was, 'what if this is a female snake and Monty comes back, and all of the sudden I'm a snake breeder?"

'How many pythons are loose?'

This means someone else must be missing their pet python too, Sanella said.

She was hopeful after seeing a man post about his missing python on Facebook. But they emailed and realized his snake's skin patterns didn't match either.

"How many pythons are loose in the sewers of Toronto?" Sanella mused. "There's a lot, obviously."

Toronto firefighters pulled this ball python from a sewer in the city's east end in the early morning hours on Tuesday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Looking for Sneaky Pete's real owner

In the meantime, the family gave Sneaky Pete a bath and the snake seems "extremely happy" in his new, nicely heated new home.

But Sanella isn't quite sure what to do.

She created a Facebook page called Missing Pythons of Tomorrow, in hopes of finding the imposter's true owner.

Sannella still hopes they'll get Monty back someday.

"Maybe he's in the basement laughing at us," she said.

Snake escaped during party

Monty escaped when Sannella's son had friends over to watch the NBA Finals.

During the party, Sannella says she thinks the lid of Monty's container was accidentally left open, and the snake slipped into a nearby sewer grate, but added that "there's no way of knowing" exactly what happened.

Sanella said the ordeal makes her reconsider keeping a snake in the house.

"I didn't actually ever want a snake, but my son really wanted a spider and I said no," she said. He suggested a snake — and Sanella said sure, "but if it ever escapes, you'll be in big trouble."

Ball pythons typically grow to a length between three and four feet, or 1.2 metres, and are non-venomous constrictors.

They can go without food for several months, according to ball python enthusiast websites.