Gourd-geous! Pumpkins on parade across Toronto

Halloween might be over, but Toronto pumpkins had one final night of glory.

Neighbourhoods across the city held their annual "Pumpkin Parades" Friday evening, with jack-o'-lanterns on display from Etobicoke to Scarborough.

People dropped off their orange art at various local parks, where onlookers admired the lineups of carved masterpieces.

Check out some of the city's finest gourds.

Say cheese! There were some big pumpkin-y grins at the Sorauren Park Pumpkin Parade on Friday. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Shouts out pumpkin parade <a href="https://t.co/a7bW6Y2hEG">pic.twitter.com/a7bW6Y2hEG</a> —@666d1ce

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DanforthEast?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DanforthEast</a> got talent. <br>Pumpkin on Parade! <a href="https://t.co/2sc5XxzR3P">pic.twitter.com/2sc5XxzR3P</a> —@DECAdiaries

Artistic talent was on full display at the Sorauren Park Pumpkin Parade. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

And so the fun begins <a href="https://twitter.com/withrowpark?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@withrowpark</a> Pumpkin Parade. <a href="https://t.co/QiI9kKU92N">pic.twitter.com/QiI9kKU92N</a> —@withrowpark

Some of the pumpkins on display at the Sorauren Park Pumpkin Parade Friday night. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)