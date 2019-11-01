Gourd-geous! Pumpkins on parade across Toronto
Post-Halloween pumpkin parades take place around the city
Halloween might be over, but Toronto pumpkins had one final night of glory.
Neighbourhoods across the city held their annual "Pumpkin Parades" Friday evening, with jack-o'-lanterns on display from Etobicoke to Scarborough.
People dropped off their orange art at various local parks, where onlookers admired the lineups of carved masterpieces.
Check out some of the city's finest gourds.
Shouts out pumpkin parade <a href="https://t.co/a7bW6Y2hEG">pic.twitter.com/a7bW6Y2hEG</a>—@666d1ce
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DanforthEast?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DanforthEast</a> got talent. <br>Pumpkin on Parade! <a href="https://t.co/2sc5XxzR3P">pic.twitter.com/2sc5XxzR3P</a>—@DECAdiaries
And so the fun begins <a href="https://twitter.com/withrowpark?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@withrowpark</a> Pumpkin Parade. <a href="https://t.co/QiI9kKU92N">pic.twitter.com/QiI9kKU92N</a>—@withrowpark
The best thing about November in Toronto: the Pumpkin Parade! 🎃 🎃 🎃 <a href="https://t.co/pIxzPIvSTA">pic.twitter.com/pIxzPIvSTA</a>—@Sean_YYZ
