Public vigil happening Monday for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in daytime Toronto shooting

A vigil is set to be held Monday evening for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.

The public vigil honouring the life of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, who was killed while walking in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood, is being held at Jimmie Simpson Park at 6:30 p.m.

Police have said the 44-year-old mother of two was hit by a bullet after a group of three men were in an altercation nearby and two of them fired guns at each other.

Damian Hudson, a 32-year-old Toronto resident, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting, while police continue their search for two outstanding suspects.

Court documents show Hudson previously served 15 months in jail after stabbing someone, one episode in a lengthy criminal history, and police have said he was out on bail when he was arrested.

The incident has rattled Leslieville residents, who set up a makeshift memorial for Huebner-Makurat shortly after her death, laying flowers, candles and notes mourning her.