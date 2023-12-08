Hundreds attend public menorah lighting in North York square on 1st night of Hanukkah

Hundreds of people attended a menorah lighting in a North York public square on Thursday evening to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

The event at Mel Lastman Square, which was organized by the Jewish Russian Community Centre of Ontario, drew a number of political leaders, including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca.

Hanukkah, an eight day celebration, is known as the Festival of Lights. This year, some Jewish leaders say the celebration is especially significant given a rise in antisemitism in Toronto.

Ahead of the event, Noah Shack, vice president for countering antisemitism and hate at the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, said that it is important for Jewish people to gather together. He said the celebration, which is about bringing light into darkness, is a demonstration of religious freedom.

"Despite the hate that's targeting Jewish people, whether it's assaults that have been occurring, or the fire bombing of a synagogue, the shooting of schools, we're still going to come together and be who we are, as proud Jewish Canadians embraced by a broader community here in the city that recognizes the important values of freedom," Shack said.

Shack called on allies to join in Hanukkah celebrations to show support for their Jewish neighbours.

A couple waves the Israeli flag at the public menorah lighting in Mel Lastman Square. (CBC)

Rabbi Adam Cutler, the senior rabbi at Toronto's Adath Israel Congregation, said on Thursday that Hanukkah is an opportunity to fight back against antisemitism through a show of solidarity.

"There's been a scary rise in antisemitism in the city, in this country and actually globally," Cutler said.

"There are people who I know who are afraid to go in public places and be identifiably Jewish — Jewish students on campus who are being harassed not because of their political views, but simply because they are Jewish. And that's always unacceptable," he added.

"This is a holiday which talks about accepting the other, and I hope we're able to teach that not only to ourselves but to everyone, that the lighting of the Hanukkah is able to bring light to hatred as well and quash it."

This year's Hanukkah comes as the war between Israel and Hamas continues in the Middle East.

On Oct. 7, Hamas militants entered Israel from the Gaza Strip, took some 240 hostages and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Since then, Israeli forces have bombed and invaded the densely populated Gaza Strip. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said more than 17,000 Palestinians had been killed since Oct. 7, according to a report by Thomson Reuters.

MPPs light menorah outside legislature

Earlier Thursday, members of the Ontario legislature gathered outside Queen's Park to light a menorah.

In a news release, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Jewish communities across the province are gathering with family and friends to light candles on menorahs, marking the start of the eight-day celebration.

"Hanukkah commemorates the occasion in 139 B.C. when a single day's worth of lamp oil brought light and warmth to the Temple of Jerusalem for a period of eight nights. It symbolizes light over darkness, as well as the perseverance of the Jewish people throughout history," Ford said.

"The horrific attacks in Israel on October 7th and the rise in antisemitic activity make this year's family gatherings even more precious and meaningful. During these difficult times, may the story of Hanukkah serve as a reminder that a small amount of light has the power to illuminate through darkness. By offering people light, you offer them hope."

In late November, Toronto police said antisemitic hate crimes reported to police have increased significantly since Oct. 7.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said that there has been a "staggering" increase in antisemitic hate crimes since the start of the war. Between Oct. 7 and Nov. 20, there had been 38 reports of antisemitic hate crimes, compared to 13 during the same time period last year.

