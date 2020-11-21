Academics, lawyers, musicians launch public letters urging city to halt encampment evictions

Multiple groups including academics, researchers, lawyers and prominent musicians have all published letters directed toward the City of Toronto and staff, urging them to stop evicting people from encampments and find permanent housing solutions

The letters come as community advocates and legal experts say the province is pushing through thousands of evictions since a moratorium was lifted at the end of August. They told CBC News they fear hundreds of people, who are often low wage workers who are greater impacted by the pandemic, will soon become homeless as temperatures drop in the city amid surging COVID-19 cases.

The calls to action also come just weeks after Toronto issued a warning letter to a carpenter building shelters for those without homes, telling him legal action could be taken if the "unlawful installation" of the structures continue.

It's estimated that about 1,000 people are living outside in the city as of the end of November, according the homeless advocates. The city said at the time that their estimates are between 400 to 500 people.

A letter signed by more than 480 academics and researchers as of Friday afternoon — who appear mostly to be from Ontario, with others signing from other provinces and the United States — calls on the city to "respect the choice" of residents living in encampments and not to remove them.

They also state that the city needs to "provide permanent, affordable, and supportive housing that meets the needs of encampment residents."

The signees also denounced actions taken to "punish" Khaleel Seivwright, the Scarborough resident and carpenter that was building the small shelters for those living outside. They said Toronto plans to clear encampments in the coming weeks and that those who live in makeshift domes have been told their shelters are subject to removal.

"In the absence of real shelter, mini-homes and foam domes prevent people from freezing to death, provide a modicum of security and a regular place to sleep and store items," the letter states. "Removing them makes people less safe, not more."

The letter also criticizes some provided shelter spaces from the city, specifically criticizing the Better Living Shelter, stating that the plexiglass barriers provide residents with no privacy, lights are on at all times, that cold showers are available and that residents are only allowed two bags of belongings.

They add that shelters do not work well for everyone and often remove people from their support networks or put them at more risk of COVID-19 due to safety concerns. They ask that 2,000 shelter spaces be opened in the next four months that are improved and ensure "dignity" for the people using them.

The group also called on the city to halt all evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many have been unable to pay rent due to financial hardship caused by the public health crisis.

Another public letter released Friday signed by at least 100 lawyers and law students makes calls similar to the academics, stating that there should be a moratorium on clearing encampments. They state city resources should be focused on creating more permanent housing solutions, rather than on evictions.

A third letter published on Thursday, signed by hundreds of musicians including members of the band Billy Talent, Broken Social Scene, the Barenaked Ladies, July Talk and the artist Feist, repeat the call to halt encampment evictions and allow temporary shelters to stay in place.

City says encampment residents only removed if shelter space provided

When asked about the letters, Brad Ross, chief communications officer with the city, said "it's most unfortunate that misinformation about encampments is circulating" and it's "causing undue worry for people who are homeless."

Ross said the city has repeatedly stressed that that encampments are only cleared when those living there are offered a safe, indoor space.

"Today, there continue to be people living outside who voluntarily opt for shelter or housing, where they have access to medical care, meals, and showers," he said, adding that the "safety, health and well-being" of those living outside is at the "heart" of everything the city is doing on the issue.

"Creating a false narrative helps no one," he said.

In terms of the criticism towards the Better Living Shelter, Ross said the Plexiglass barriers are there to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that lights are on as a necessary security measure and that all emergency shelters have limited space for belongings due to space limitations.

He said that cold showers are unacceptable and if that was a concern, it's since been rectified.

Ross also pointed to a news release issued by Toronto Thursday, outlining that 2,300 shelter spaces have been created since the start of the pandemic.

The release states that more than 2,500 people experiencing homelessness have been moved into permanent housing. Encampments can be dangerous and a hazard as they are prone to fires, and there's been 216 fires in encampments so far this year, they said. They've also provided $6.1 million to shelters so far during COVID-19.