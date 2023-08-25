Ontario government, public high school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strikes

The Ontario government says public high school students and teachers will stay in class this fall without the threat of a strike.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Friday afternoon that a "tentative agreement" has been reached with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) to continue bargaining into the fall.

The four-year agreement provides for bargaining to continue without the threat of strikes, the Ministry of Education said in a news release. If an agreement can't be reached by Oct. 27, 2023, the parties will enter binding arbitration to resolve their remaining issues, the release said.

The process "keeps students in class and ends the threat of strikes both provincially and locally," Lecce said.

While Lecce called the step a tentative agreement, the OSSTF said in a news release, "the proposal is not a tentative agreement but establishes a clear pathway forward for this round of bargaining."

The news comes after both the OSSTF and the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario said earlier this month that it would be holding strike votes this fall.