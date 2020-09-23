Public Health Ontario labs unable to issue test results due to 'unexpected outage'

Public Health Ontario's labs are "currently unable to access or issue patient test results" due to an "unexpected outage," the agency says.

The agency announced the outage on its website, warning that "some laboratory test reports may be delayed as a result."

In a statement to CBC News, the agency says it is continuing to test lab samples, including those for COVID-19.

"We are calling health-care providers and local public health units with all COVID-19 positive test results to ensure patient management and timely public health action," the email said.

"We are continuing to work to resolve the issue and expect to resume normal operations by tomorrow."

The outage comes as the provincial government works to ramp up testing amid an upward trend in COVID-cases, with a goal of reaching 50,000 tests per day.

On Wednesday, officials announced testing for asymptomatic people would be rolling out at up to 60 pharmacies provincewide starting Friday.

The testing initiative is the second part of the government's fall pandemic preparedness plan. The first piece involved purchasing millions of seasonal flu shots that the government is encouraging all residents to get.

Further details about the plan are expected in the coming days.

Provincial Health Minister Christine Elliott said Wednesday the government is "prepared for the worst."