Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Psychiatrist retained by prosecution to continue testimony at van attack trial

The prosecution's final witness in Toronto's van attack trial will continue his testimony today.

Dr. Scott Woodside says Alek Minassian told him he believed he would fail in life

CBC News ·
Testifying for the prosecution on Thursday, Dr. Scott Woodside, a forensic psychiatrist at Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, said Alek Minassian told him he thought he would fail at his upcoming job and, ultimately, become a failure himself. (Pam Davies/CBC)

The prosecution's final witness in Toronto's van attack trial will continue his testimony today.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Scott Woodside says Alek Minassian told him he believed he would fail in life so he committed the attack that killed 10 people as a way to make his mark in the world.

He says Minassian was particularly worried he would fail at the job he had lined up for the end of April.

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues Minassian should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian's state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now