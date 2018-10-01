Police release video of man wanted in 2 prowler investigations

Toronto police have released security camera footage of a 2015 incident they say shows a man they're seeking in two west-end prowler investigations.

The footage shows an incident police say happened at a house in the area of Dixon Road and Highway 401 on Jan. 22, 2015, where the man reportedly climbed a ladder and looked into a bathroom window.

Police say a woman noticed the man in her backyard after coming home.

Investigators say she then alerted her boyfriend who checked the backyard and noticed a man walking down the street.

The man reportedly got into a beige SUV and drove away, according to police.

Same man committed 'indecent act' in July, women say

Investigators say after seeing the video of the 2015 incident that two women believe the same man was responsible for an incident in July.

In that incident, two women were sitting in a backyard in the area of Renforth Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road where they noticed the man in a neighbour's backyard committing an "indecent act," police say.

The man is described as six-feet to six-feet-two-inches tall with a medium build. He was seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a white shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.