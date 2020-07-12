Province expected to reveal details for Stage 3 reopening on Monday

Doug Ford is expected to reveal details of the province's stage 3 opening tomorrow during his daily news briefings out of Queen's Park.

Last week, CBC News reported the province could potentially be heading into the third stage of reopening as Ontario's cases have seen a steady decline.

At the time, Ford held back on offering any specifics of which restrictions may be loosened in the next stage, however, the province's reopening plan released back in April suggests stage 3 includes opening "all workplaces responsibly" and "further relaxing restrictions on public gatherings."

Large public gatherings, like concerts and sporting events, will continue to "be restricted for the foreseeable future" and physical distancing and hand hygiene guidelines will remain.

Ontario's social gathering maximum number of 10 people is expected to be widened but it's still unclear to how many.

As for outdoor playgrounds, chances are those will likely be open for use after being closed for almost four months.