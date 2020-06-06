Mayor says protests have helped to focus city's attention on anti-black racism

Toronto Mayor John Tory said recent protests in the city have helped to focus the city's attention on the problem of anti-black racism.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Tory said the city is aware that it has to take "practical, concrete" measures to improve the lives of black people in Toronto.

"Step by step, issue by issue, measure by measure, we are going to deal with an issue that took a long time — really, it has bedevilled us forever — but to fix it is going to take time. But I think we have to reinforce our determination to do that through concrete actions," Tory said.

"The protests we've seen, which thank goodness have been peaceful, have helped us in that regard, because it has focused our attention on something we have to focus on every single day especially in this city."

Asked if he would go to the one of the protests, Tory said: "I haven't ruled out attending and I certainly would be quite prepared to take a knee."

On Friday, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders took a knee with protesters and held up a fist in solidarity to show his respect for the cause that they represent.

There are reports of two anti-black racism protests planned in Toronto on Saturday, but the organizers and start times of the protests are unclear.

PEACEFUL PROTEST:<br>-We are aware of a demonstration planned for this afternoon in the downtown area.<br>-Everyone has the lawful right to peacefully protest and officers will be in the area for the safety of everyone, like any protest. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1040088?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1040088</a><br>^ep2 —@TPSOperations

One is reportedly set to begin at Trinity Bellwoods Park, while the other is reportedly set to begin at Nathan Phillips Square.

Black Lives Matter, an advocacy group, said in a tweet that it is not involved in the organizing of the protests and marches this weekend.

Black Lives Matter – Toronto (BLMTO) has NO involvement in the organizing of any of this weekend’s upcoming actions and marches. We believe in Black people mourning, grieving, and protesting however works for them & hope everyone look out & care for each other. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackLivesMatter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackLivesMatter</a> —@BLM_TO

Const. Edward Parks, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police are trying to determine who the organizers are and when the protests start.

Parks noted that Friday's protest, in which thousands of people marched in downtown streets, was peaceful.

"Yesterday, it was a peaceful protest and it was great," Parks said.

Parks said officers are on scene where the protests are expected to begin.

Eaton Centre closed this weekend

Toronto's Eaton Centre, meanwhile, says it is closed Saturday and Sunday as a "number of large gatherings" are planned in the city this weekend. The shopping mall said it will reopen on Monday.

"Thank you for your understanding, cooperation and please stay safe," the Eaton Centre said in a message on its website.

Retail stores on sections of Bloor and Yonge streets, as well as around the Eaton Centre at Yonge and Dundas streets, had fixed boards in place around their buildings in advance of the protests.

On Saturday, Tory was at an event organized by GlobalMedic, a Toronto-based charity, which was packing "appreciation kits" for front-line workers at an Etobicoke warehouse. The kits contain such items as shampoo, conditioner, razors, body wash and deodorant. Tory helped to pack the kits.