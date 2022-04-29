Toronto police warn of delays downtown this weekend ahead of protests

It will be a "busy weekend" of protests, demonstrations and celebrations in downtown Toronto, police say.

At a news conference Friday morning, Toronto police Chief James Ramer said the public will notice an increased police presence downtown around demonstration areas, with both rolling and static road closures being used to redirect people and traffic.

No specific closures or protest areas were announced. Ramer said people are encouraged to go about their business, but he also asked for patience as officers try to safely manage large volumes of cars and people.

"While the Toronto Police Service will always support peaceful demonstration, I want to be very clear that we will not tolerate any intimidation, harassment or hate-motivated behaviour aimed at specific communities," he said.

Police say they are expecting 14 different demonstrations, some small and some with participation numbering in the hundreds.

"We'll have to see how the weekend plays out," Ramer said.

Ramer also said that police are not expecting protests linked to the "Rolling Thunder" demonstration happening in Ottawa this weekend, which has ties to people who took part in the weeks-long occupation of that city during the "Freedom Convoy" earlier this year.

However, he said, investigators are in communication with other police forces about those issues, and the situation is "always being monitored."