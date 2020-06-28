More than 1,000 protesters rally downtown to call for defunding and abolition of police, SIU

More than 1,000 protesters are rallying in Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday afternoon to call for the defunding and abolition of all police forces in Canada and Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

The No Pride in Policing Coalition, comprised of Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC), queer and transgender groups, organized the event. It was called "Abolish Police in Canada: A Pride Rally and Teach-in."

Beverly Bain, an organizer and coalition spokesperson, said the event is an attempt to take Pride back to its political roots and to call for the abolition of police services across the country. She said defunding is the first step.

Bain said the killings of Black, Indigenous and brown people while in police custody, or in the midst of police wellness checks, are a pressing issue for two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities in Toronto.

"In the context of the pandemic, we are seeing the killings, the ongoing police killings, in plain sight, of Blacks, of Indigenous people, including Black women and Indigenous women, by the police, particularly in the context where they are actually doing mental health checks," Bain said.

Bain said the coalition supports the demand by Black Lives Matter Toronto for a 50 per cent cut in the Toronto Police Service budget and a redistribution of the funds to community agencies to find ways to ensure community safety.

The coalition also wants to see the abolition of the RCMP because it says officers have committed violence against Indigenous peoples, as well as changes to the Criminal Code because it says the legislation gives powers to police to use lethal force against Canadians.

A protester hold a rainbow sign high in the air at the event, which was called 'Abolish Police in Canada: A Pride Rally and Teach-in.' (Kelda Yuen/CBC)

Gary Kinsman, another coalition spokesperson, said the organization wants the SIU to be abolished because it believes it fails in its role as a police oversight body.

The SIU, an arm's length agency, investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

"It is a completely ineffective, pro-police body. It should be abolished. No money should be spent on it," Kinsman said.

The organizers said a motion by Coun. John Matlow and Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam, which calls for a 10 per cent cut to the Toronto Police Service budget, does not go far enough.

"It means nothing to us. We want to see the police and policing abolished," Bain said.

In a statement, the coalition said it calls upon Toronto city council, Toronto Police Services Board, the Ontario government, Ontario Provincial Police, Canadian Border Services Agency, RCMP and the federal government "to immediately take legislative and operational steps and emergency budgetary decisions towards defunding all Canadian Police Services."



The statement continues: "This call is in support of widespread community calls by Black, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQ, racialized, homeless communities, people with disabilities, activists and scholars for real defunding, disarming, demilitarization, and dismantling of Police Services. The call extends to police services at all levels of government and their police agencies."

Toronto Mayor John Tory has said he will propose to council this week that it create a new non-police response team for calls that do not involve weapons or violence.

Tory's recommendations do not call for a defunding of the service. Instead, he said he prefers that there is a "detasking" of police rather than slashing the budget.