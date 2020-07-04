Protesters gather outside immigration minister's office, demanding more rights for migrant workers

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino's office at Lawrence Avenue and Bathurst Street on Saturday, demanding more rights for non-permanent residents in the country, including full immigration status.

The protest comes as the Windsor-Essex region continues to see positive cases of COVID-19, many among the migrant worker community who work in the agriculture industry in Southwestern Ontario. Given their status, many of them are choosing not to get tested with fears they might be deported.

Almost 1,000 migrant farm workers have been infected with COVID-19, and three have died.

Many of Ontario's positive COVID-19 case numbers are among the migrant worker community. Two have already died. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Because of their immigration status, migrant workers often don't qualify for free health care.

Protesters are hoping enhanced immigration rights for this community will allow them to better protect and care for themselves during the pandemic.

"We need a single step solution and a single tier immigration status so that everyone has the same rights," said Syed Hussan, executive director of Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, who attended the protest.

"We're here to call on the federal government to give permanent status for all," he said.

Similar demonstrations are also happening in Picton, Ont., Richmond, B.C., and Montreal.