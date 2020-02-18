Over 1,000 protesters march in downtown Toronto in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

More than 1,000 thousand people marched through downtown Toronto streets on Monday to show support for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in their fight against a pipeline project in northern B.C.



The protesters walked more than four kilometres from Christie Pits Park to Queen's Park, carrying placards, singing, chanting slogans, and drumming.

They stopped at certain well-known intersections downtown to make sure their message was heard.

"When justice fails, block the rails, shut Canada down," they chanted at Queen's Park.

The march went from Bloor Street West and Christie Street, along Bloor Street downtown, then south on Bay Street to College Street, then west to University Avenue.

Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the march was peaceful, no one was arrested and police were there to help with traffic control and the movement of the march.

Toronto's Wet'suwet'en march followed a demonstration on Monday in which protesters blocked access to a border crossing in eastern Ontario, closing Thousand Islands Bridge near the Ontario-New York border for two and a half hours.

Similar protests have been held right across Canada.

Other solidarity protests, including a rail blockade in Tyendinaga territory by Mohawk First Nation protesters near Belleville, Ont., have shut down passenger and freight train service across large parts of the country since Feb. 6.

On Monday, Via Rail reported that 470 of its trains have been cancelled because of rail blockades, affecting more than 94.000 passengers.

The Mohawk blockade began after Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C. faced a raid from the RCMP who were enforcing a court injunction that gave Coastal GasLink, the company behind the $6.6 billion liquefied natural gas pipeline, access to a work area for the project.

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre pipeline route, but the hereditary chiefs in the Wet'suwet'en First Nation say they have title to a vast section of the land and never relinquished that by signing a treaty.





A protester wears face paint at the protest in Toronto. (CBC) The Wet'suwet'en hereditary clan chiefs assert Aboriginal title, or exclusive rights to the land, over 22,000 square kilometres of northern B.C.