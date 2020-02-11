Protesters block Yonge Street, Soudan Avenue in support of Wet'suwet'en protests

A group of protesters set up a blockade at the intersection of Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue on Tuesday in support of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation's hereditary chiefs and their supporters in northern B.C., who are opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Toronto police said in a tweet that there were about 50 protestors at the intersection, adding that they are "obstructing traffic."

The police said motorists should find alternate routes.

The protests, which began last week, have forced Via Rail to cancel 157 train trips along the Toronto-Montreal corridor as of Tuesday.

The rail line says at least 24,500 passengers have been affected by the disruption.

A group of protesters in Toronto on Tuesday. RCMP officers in B.C. have been arresting people for breaching a court injunction that attempted to clear the way for construction of the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline. (Farrah Merali/CBC)

"We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our passengers travelling plans and we apologize for the inconvenience it is causing," VIA Rail spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said in a statement.

"We encourage them, if they need to travel in the next few days, to use an alternative mode of transportation since we do not have the capability of providing one."

Murat said reservations can be cancelled for a full refund with no service charges up to two days prior to the departure date.

"Since the infrastructure Via Rail operates on belongs to CN, we invite you to communicate with them regarding information on any progress regarding the resolution of the blockade," she wrote in the statement.

Last Thursday protesters began demonstrating at Belleville, Ont., against the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

Canadian National Railway traffic was also blocked along the corridor east of Toronto.

RCMP officers in B.C. have been arresting people for breaching a court injunction that attempted to clear the way for construction of the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline.