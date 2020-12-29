Families protest outside Scarborough long-term care home to demand more provincial help

Dozens of people demonstrated outside a Scarborough long-term care home on Tuesday to demand that the province take more action to help the facility as it fights to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tendercare Living Centre has lost 48 residents to COVID-19 as of Monday, according to North York General Hospital (NYGH), which has been asked by the Ontario government to help manage the home temporarily. Tendercare has 254 beds.

A total of 101 residents and 53 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, the hospital said in a news release Tuesday.

Jessica Wong, an organizer of the protest and a Pickering resident, held a sign that read: "Help Tendercare staff now."

Her grandmother, Jean Wan Cheung, 82, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 22. She said her grandmother is weak, tired and not eating very much. She has been at the home for at least 10 years.

Wong said demonstrators want the government to ensure the home has enough staff to look after residents properly and to draft better plans to ensure residents are safe in the future.

Family members have not been receiving enough information about their loved ones with COVID-19, she said.

"My grandmother has been through so much and she deserves dignity. And I know that one day she's going to get old and pass, but at least pass with dignity," Wong said.

Wong said family members are giving each other support as their loved ones struggle with the virus.

"We want to be here for each other and support each other and act fast because every day that goes by, unfortunately, we've been seeing deaths every day for the past 10 days."

The government has issued what is called a "voluntary management contract" between the home and NYGH. It took effect on Friday and is in place for 90 days.

Under the contract, the hospital provides "enhanced support" to the home, is working to bring stability to the situation and help the home return to normal operations.

Hospital says nursing levels have improved at home

Janine Hopkins, chief communications officer for NYGH, said in the release that progress is being made to manage the outbreak but the home still needs more nurses. She said the 53 staff members with COVID-19 are isolating at their homes.

Twenty resident cases and 38 staff cases at the home have been marked as resolved. Of the 38 staff with resolved cases, 13 have been able to return to work.

"Today, as the result of the collective efforts of health professionals from different organizations who have been recruited to assist Tendercare and of the Tendercare staff who have returned to work, nursing levels have improved significantly at the long-term care home," Hopkins said.

"These extra nurses are providing enhanced care to both residents with COVID-19 and those who tested negative, many of whom have complex health care needs. Our critical task is to sustain these levels over the coming weeks and until such time as the home stabilizes."

Hopkins said efforts are being made to bring the outbreak under control.

"Despite the extremely high demand for health professionals across Ontario and the current strain on the entire health system as we fight COVID-19, these remarkable health professionals are working hard to protect and care for residents and support families," she said.