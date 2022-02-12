Crowd gathers at Ontario legislature after Toronto police close roads surrounding Queen's Park

About 300 people have gathered on the Ontario legislative grounds on Saturday to protest against COVID-19 public health measures.

Ahead of the protest, Toronto police closed several roads downtown. The closures mean the roads surrounding Queen's Park are closed to traffic.

The protest marks the second weekend in a row that crowds have gathered at the legislature. Last weekend, the protest spilled over to the intersection of Bloor Street West and Avenue Road, where large trucks blocked traffic for hours.

According to police, Here are the road closures on Saturday:

Queens Park Circle to the north, Dundas Street West to the south, Bay Street to the east, and University Avenue to the west.

College Street from Bay Street to Yonge Street.

Don Valley Parkway South at Richmond Street.

Gardiner Expressway eastbound at Park Lawn Road.

Church Street to the east, Spadina Avenue to the west, Queen Street to the South, and Dupont Street to the north.

Police said regular traffic cannot access any roads inside the perimeter around Queen's Park but TTC vehicles will be allowed to pass.

The streets are also still accessible by pedestrians.

On Friday, police said their priorities include keeping emergency routes clear and protecting key infrastructure, including Hospital Row, a stretch of University Avenue south of College Street where there are a string of hospitals.

The closures come a day after Ontario declared a state of emergency in a bid to quell the convoy protests against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.