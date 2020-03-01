Hundreds block downtown street to protest mining industry convention in Toronto

Hundreds of people took over a downtown street on Sunday afternoon to protest an annual mining industry convention in downtown Toronto.

As police on foot watched, the protesters rallied on Front Street outside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where delegates had gathered for the opening day of the Prospectors and Developers of Association of Canada's convention.

The protesters held banners, chanted "Shame!" and listened to speakers condemn the Canadian mining industry for allegedly violating human rights and environmental laws in countries outside Canada in which they operate.

"I think, every day, the ecological crisis gets worse," Kirsten Francescone, a member of MiningWatch Canada, told reporters as the rally got underway.

"We definitely cannot think that more destructive mines that violate human rights and destroys people's environments is our way out of that ecological crisis. I am really concerned that the mining industry is using this space to say that we need mining to save us from climate change. We're here to say that shouldn't be the case," she added.

"We want other kinds of ways forward for a better future for all of us."

The protesters displayed an array of banners and placards to protest against the Canadian mining industry. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Rachel Small, a member of the Mining Injustice Solidarity Network, told the gathering that it is important to stand up to what she believes is violence perpetuated by the mining industry.

The protest was held in part to show solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline that would cut through their traditional territory in northern B.C.

On Sunday, one chief and senior government ministers said they have reached a proposed agreement in discussing the pipeline dispute, which has led to solidarity protests and rail blockades across the country.

Sponsors of the four-day conference include such mining companies as Vale, Hudbay, Barrick Gold, Teck and BHP.

The association has 7,500 members. In recent years, the convention has attracted more than 25,000 people from 131 countries.