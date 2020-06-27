Protesters hold rally outside Peel police headquarters, demanding 'justice' for Ejaz Choudry

Protesters are holding a rally outside Peel police headquarters on Saturday afternoon, demanding "'justice" for Ejaz Choudry, who was killed by police officers last week.

The rally officially started around 4 p.m. Family members of the victim are expected to attend.

A Peel Regional Police officer shot and killed Choudry, 62, on June 20 in Mississauga, Ont., while responding to a call about a man in mental distress.

According to his family, Choudry suffered from schizophrenia and he was having a mental health crisis when police went into his home for a wellness check and shot him. His family said they had called a non-emergency line.

Family members have said the officer responsible for the fatal shooting should be fired.

Originally from Pakistan, Choudry was a husband and a father of four children. Hundreds of mourners wearing masks gathered in a Mississauga park for a public funeral on Wednesday evening to honour his life.

Choudry is the third Canadian in the last month to die after police carried out a wellness check.

His death comes amid growing anger and demands for answers in the death of D'Andre Campbell as well as Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell from her family's Toronto apartment balcony after her family called 911.

Several rallies have been held in the area of Choudry's home in the days following his death.

'I know and fully understand the grief within the community'

Chief Nishan Duraiappah issued a statement on Saturday, saying he continues to extend his "heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and community" affected by Choudry's death.

"I know and fully understand the grief within the community," Duraiappah said in the statement.

"You have my commitment, as the Chief, and that of this entire organization, to continue to be accountable to the people we serve."

The province's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has said it is continuing to investigate his death.

Duraiappah said the officers involved in the "tragic events on June 20" are currently under investigation by the SIU. Once the investigation is concluded, he said police will advise the family and the community about their "next steps."

Duraiappah also said that police are aware that there are "issues regarding the mental health system and the appropriate response to individuals in crisis."

"These have been identified as areas requiring immediate, progressive, and sustainable change."