City clears anti-racism protest camp from Dufferin Grove Park, 1 charged

City staff have cleared a camp set up by anti-racism protesters in Dufferin Grove Park and one protester is facing charges of assault and uttering threats.

The protesters, whom the city identified as members of the Afro Indigenous Rising (AIR) collective, were given trespass notices by the city a week ago, the city said in a statement on Monday. The collective believes police forces should be defunded and abolished.

Scores of people attended a rally in the park to show solidarity with the man who was arrested and charged.

"This morning, what you see here, is the community coming out to support us," Jonathan Taylor-Brown, a protester, told CBC Toronto.

"We find it really ridiculous that they are coming out to evict us, instead of the other encampments, because we've actually started to build long-lasting bonds with the community here," he said.

"Several nights per week, community members come up and support us. They come to our weekly events, they come, just hang out, chill, talk. Some have even started setting up tents with us," he added.

Scores of people attended a rally in the park to show solidarity with a man arrested by Toronto police. (CBC)

"We're going to still keep going. This isn't the last of us. And we think that's what strength is: keep going even after failure."

The city said it acted on its oral and written trespass notices on Monday because of health and safety concerns and it wanted to ensure the park could be enjoyed by all members of the public. The camp was first set up on July 19, according to the protesters.

"Today, the city provided the protesters with time to gather their belongings, vacate their tents and temporarily vacate the protest area," the city said in the statement.

"It is important to note that the city has never told the protesters that they must leave the park, only that they must cease certain unsafe behaviours such as burning fires and that they must remove the various items and equipment that they have installed unlawfully," the city said.

According to the city, those items include a portable fire pit, shelving, a utility sink, canopy tents and tents. Many of the items were installed under the field house overhang in the park and blocked access to that area.

"Protesters can continue with their protest. The city recognizes the rights of AIR and others to gather and participate in lawful and peaceful protest," the city's statement continued.

"However, the protesters must still do so within the confines of the governing laws and in a manner that respects shared common spaces like parks and respect the issues raised in the city's trespass notice."

Toronto police officers, and others, stand under a tree in Dufferin Grove Park. (CBC)

Toronto police, meanwhile, said they arrested three people at the park on Monday while city staff were removing the "unlawful items."

One man was taken into custody at 14 Division and charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats, according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

According to Hopkinson, the man allegedly assaulted and threatened a city bylaw officer in the park. Taylor-Brown said the charges are "trumped up."

A second man was released without charge at the scene, while a third man was arrested and charged with the provincial offence of trespassing on property, according to Hopkinson.

The city said it will store any of the items and equipment that the protesters have not taken with them and there will be a process for claiming them.