Ontario residents hold day of action against Highway 413 and Bradford Bypass

Ontario residents demonstrated in Mississauga on Saturday to show their opposition to provincial plans for two new highways that would destroy farmland.

The demonstrators were taking part in a day of action against Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass. People gathered in Mississauga's Celebration Square, held handmade signs and placards, chanted slogans and listened to speakers decry the development planned for Ontario's Greenbelt.

If built, Highway 413 would run from the Highway 401/407 interchange in Halton to Highway 400 in Vaughan, while the Bradford Bypass would run between Highways 400 and 404 through the heart of the Greenbelt's Holland Marsh Wetland in the headwaters of Lake Simcoe.

Speakers said Highway 413 would pave over farms, forests, wetlands and 400 acres of the Greenbelt and cost Ontario taxpayers between $6 billion and 10 billion. They said Highway 413 would also add over 17 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, at a time when cutting emissions is more urgent than ever.

The Bradford Bypass would cost would cost between $1.52 and $2 billion. Speakers said the highway would pave over the habitat of several endangered species, increase greenhouse gas emissions, add more salt pollution to Lake Simcoe and contaminate private wells of homes along the route.



