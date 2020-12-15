Skip to Main Content
Prosecution rests case against Toronto's van attack killer; trial nears end

The trial of a man who killed 10 people by deliberately driving a van onto a Toronto sidewalk has finished hearing evidence.

Closing arguments from prosecution, defence expected to start Thursday

The Canadian Press
Alek Minassian, pictured at his trial, held virtually. Minassian has admitted in court to killing 10 people and hurting 16 others when he drove a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk on April 23, 2018. (Pam Davies/CBC News)

Closing arguments from prosecution and defence are expected to start Thursday.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

The defence argues the 28-year-old has autism spectrum disorder and is not criminally responsible for his actions.

The Crown says the accused from Richmond Hill, Ont., knew what he did on April 23, 2018, was morally wrong.

Minassian's state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.
 

