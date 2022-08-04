Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Promenade mall evacuated after fire breaks out inside supermarket

Promenade Shopping Centre has been evacuated after a fire broke out in the North York mall Thursday.

Police say entire mall has been evacuated as a precaution

Video posted to social media showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the mall after police say a fire started inside the kitchen of a supermarket. (@theonlyrouben/Twitter)

Video posted to social media showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the mall after police say a fire started inside the kitchen of a supermarket.

York Regional Police say the supermarket was evacuated at first. The entire mall was soon evacuated as a precaution.

There are no reports of injuries. 

The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day, police say.

