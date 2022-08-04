Promenade mall evacuated after fire breaks out inside supermarket
Promenade Shopping Centre has been evacuated after a fire broke out in the North York mall Thursday.
Police say entire mall has been evacuated as a precaution
Promenade Shopping Centre has been evacuated after a fire broke out in the Thornhill mall Thursday.
Video posted to social media showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the mall after police say a fire started inside the kitchen of a supermarket.
York Regional Police say the supermarket was evacuated at first. The entire mall was soon evacuated as a precaution.
There are no reports of injuries.
The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day, police say.
small fire in promenade mall today, what a sight to wake up too <a href="https://t.co/mUZvqOUsn5">pic.twitter.com/mUZvqOUsn5</a>—@theonlyrouben