Promenade mall evacuated after fire breaks out inside supermarket

Promenade Shopping Centre has been evacuated after a fire broke out in the Thornhill mall Thursday.

Video posted to social media showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the mall after police say a fire started inside the kitchen of a supermarket.

York Regional Police say the supermarket was evacuated at first. The entire mall was soon evacuated as a precaution.

There are no reports of injuries.

The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day, police say.