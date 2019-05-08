York police issue arrest warrant for suspect in fatal prom after-party shooting
Police in York Region have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man allegedly responsible for a fatal shooting at a prom party. Jahdea Paterson is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
Jahdea Paterson, 18, is considered armed and dangerous by police
The shooting happened during the early morning of May 3 at a prom after-party at a home in rural Whitchurch-Stouffville.
The victim, 18-year-old Rizwaan Wadee, was pronounced dead after emergency responders found him on the second floor of the house, which was rented on Airbnb.
York Regional Police are warning the public that Paterson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone helping him evade police could also face criminal charges, investigators said.