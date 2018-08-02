As gun concerns mount, Toronto police reveal results of drugs and firearms probe

Toronto police are set to reveal the results of an investigation into illicit drugs and firearms on Thursday morning.

Police are scheduled to update media at the force's downtown headquarters at 10:30 a.m. ET. According to a news release, "Project Switch" was a joint investigation with other police services.

Public pressure on police to address a surge in gun violence throughout the city has been mounting in recent weeks, particularly in the wake of a mass shooting in Greektown that killed two people and injured 13 others.

Earlier this week, Mayor John Tory formally requested $32.6 million from the federal government to help fund local programs intended to curb firearms-related violence and keep young people out of criminal lifestyles.

In June, police announced they had arrested some 70 people after a series of raids targeting the Five Point Generalz, a North York street gang. The nine month-long investigation, dubbed Project Patton, also resulted in the seizure of fire arms and drugs.